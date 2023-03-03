B. Riley Comments on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

