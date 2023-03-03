Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.76.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
