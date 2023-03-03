Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Stories

