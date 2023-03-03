Axos Financial (AX) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Axos Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axos Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 247 1537 1215 53 2.35

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Axos Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Axos Financial Competitors 18.12% 8.24% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 10.76 Axos Financial Competitors $1.05 billion $253.87 million 18.23

Axos Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

