Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.50 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

