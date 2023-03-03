Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.50 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Earnings History for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

