Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,415 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.39 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.