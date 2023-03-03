Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $177.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.50.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AXON opened at $215.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $221.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55.
Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.