Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $177.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $215.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $221.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

