AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXAHY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AXA from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.50 ($34.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AXA from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.