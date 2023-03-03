AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 7.1%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 413,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,394,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

AvidXchange Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

