AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.14.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $6,975,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

