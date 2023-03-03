AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.14.
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
