Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.37 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $16.53 or 0.00073816 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $202.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024677 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,868,919 coins and its circulating supply is 324,806,199 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

