AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,496.83. 63,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,775. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,454.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,371.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 126.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.