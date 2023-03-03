Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Autolus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

