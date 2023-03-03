Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.