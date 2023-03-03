AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.91.

ACQ traded down C$1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.32. 134,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

