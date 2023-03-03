Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 22nd

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Australian Finance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Australian Finance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,421.73.

Insider Activity at Australian Finance Group

In related news, insider Malcolm Watkins sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.03), for a total value of A$608,000.00 ($410,810.81). 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments, Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

Featured Stories

