Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 687 ($8.29). Approximately 252,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 220,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($8.25).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.86) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($10.99) to GBX 938 ($11.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.86) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £832.03 million and a PE ratio of 11,450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 726.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 775.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auction Technology Group

About Auction Technology Group

In related news, insider Suzanne Baxter purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($29,976.31). 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.