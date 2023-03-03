AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

