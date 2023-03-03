Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.25. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.