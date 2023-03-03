ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declares Dividend of $0.75

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.752 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

ASX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

