ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declares Dividend of $0.75

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.752 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
ASX Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.
About ASX
