Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,614,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 6,519,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,383.9 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

