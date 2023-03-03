ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.74 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

