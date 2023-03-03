Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 2% Higher

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.67). 963,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.60).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Ashtead Technology Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,377.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology Company Profile
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.
Further Reading
