Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 2% Higher

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.67). 963,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.60).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,377.78.

In other news, insider Tony Durrant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £31,700 ($38,252.68). Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

