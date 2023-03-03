Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

