Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading

