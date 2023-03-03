Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Artemis Gold Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.23.
About Artemis Gold
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Gold (ARGTF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.