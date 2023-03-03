Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 1,528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.9 days.

Aritzia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Aritzia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

