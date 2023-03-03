argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Securities from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.
ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.64.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $345.05 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $256.44 and a one year high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.74.
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
