Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of ARDX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

