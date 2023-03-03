Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.
- On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.