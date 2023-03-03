Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.

On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

