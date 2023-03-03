Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Scott L. Burrows Sells 1,434 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $22,700.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of ARQT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.