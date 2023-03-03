Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Scott L. Burrows Sells 1,434 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $22,700.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,547 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,110,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

