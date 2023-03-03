ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.4% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 9,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $102.20 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.