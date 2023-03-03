Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 49.1% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
