Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 4,186 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,044. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

