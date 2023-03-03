Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.08. 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 47.59% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

