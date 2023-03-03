Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 973,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

