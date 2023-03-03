Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $502,711.16 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $502,711.16 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00073684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024723 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

