APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,410,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 797,494 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

APi Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.81%. APi Group’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in APi Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 108.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

