Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $10.15 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $189.10 million and approximately $28,136.19 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.15 or 0.00045398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.25024454 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,253.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

