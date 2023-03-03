Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Brian Johnson Acquires 299,151 Shares of Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson acquired 299,151 shares of Antilles Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,470.29 ($7,074.52).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antilles Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Brian Johnson bought 252,500 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,847.50 ($6,653.72).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Brian Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.42 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$855,500.00 ($578,040.54).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Brian Johnson acquired 765,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,245.00 ($17,057.43).

On Thursday, December 15th, Brian Johnson acquired 600,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,405.41).

On Thursday, December 8th, Brian Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$959,000.00 ($647,972.97).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Antilles Gold Company Profile

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antilles Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilles Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.