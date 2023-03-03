Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 4.1% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $42,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 1,631,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.