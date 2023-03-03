ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $300.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $307.50 on Monday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

