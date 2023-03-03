Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

