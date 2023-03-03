Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

