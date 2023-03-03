AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 26,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 362,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
Featured Stories
