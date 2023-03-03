AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 26,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 362,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

