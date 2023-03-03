Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $83.33

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Comerica by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

