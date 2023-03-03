Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$28.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.20.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

