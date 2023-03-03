Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.55

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24.

Insider Activity at Ampol

In other Ampol news, insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$32.25 ($21.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,504.00 ($43,583.78). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

