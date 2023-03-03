Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $18,350.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 349,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,101. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.