Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $18,350.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 349,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,101. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $10,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,473,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.