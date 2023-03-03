Amit Yoran Sells 5,608 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $246,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,237,508.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08.

Tenable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 595,880 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.