Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of 0.33. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.96.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Further Reading

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

