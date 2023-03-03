AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 175,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

